Wasatch High School girls wrestling heads to state after divisional title

The team hopes to defend its 2024 state title the Wasps won in the program’s second year.

The girls team beat out Cedar Valley and Northridge high schools to take the 5A division.

Five athletes wrestled their way to first place in their weight classes, including Tyler Rodriguez, Maisey Blaser, Pallas Andersen, Marabelle Brown and Regan Heywood.

On the boys’ side, the Wasps finished second in Division B, behind Box Elder. Seventeen qualified for state, including Benjamin Kohler, Max Richins and Daxton Bonner who are looking to defend their state titles.

The boys will compete at Utah Valley University in Orem Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. The girls head to UVU Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.