© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High School girls wrestling heads to state after divisional title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2025 at 5:30 PM MST
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024
Douglas Scott
Wasatch High School wrestling, 2024

The Wasatch High School girls wrestling team took home the 5A Divisional title, with 19 athletes qualifying for the state championships.

The team hopes to defend its 2024 state title the Wasps won in the program’s second year.

The girls team beat out Cedar Valley and Northridge high schools to take the 5A division.

Five athletes wrestled their way to first place in their weight classes, including Tyler Rodriguez, Maisey Blaser, Pallas Andersen, Marabelle Brown and Regan Heywood.

On the boys’ side, the Wasps finished second in Division B, behind Box Elder. Seventeen qualified for state, including Benjamin Kohler, Max Richins and Daxton Bonner who are looking to defend their state titles.

The boys will compete at Utah Valley University in Orem Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. The girls head to UVU Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver