YSA offers scholarships for youth postseason competition

YSA Executive Director Emily Fisher says these need-based scholarships are focused on postseason winter competition. Athletes can apply until Feb. 17.

“If you're having a great season and you qualified for U.S. Nationals, Junior Nationals, Junior Worlds that weren't in the program and you can't afford it, you can apply for funding,” she said.

The organization has about $50,000 to award for postseason competition. Recipients will be announced Feb. 28.

Next, the second-round scholarship applications open from March 17 to April 4 and recipients will be announced April 11.

This year YSA will award $200,000 to athletes in local sports clubs.