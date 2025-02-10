© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

YSA offers scholarships for youth postseason competition

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:25 PM MST
Park City Miners hockey players fighting for the puck during the teams playoff game aginst Bingham on Feb. 13.
Matt Prucka
Park City Ice Miners are one of seven teams the Youth Sports Alliance aids in funding.

The deadline to apply for a first-round scholarship from the Youth Sports Alliance Stein Eriksen Opportunity Endowment is just a week away.

YSA Executive Director Emily Fisher says these need-based scholarships are focused on postseason winter competition. Athletes can apply until Feb. 17.

“If you're having a great season and you qualified for U.S. Nationals, Junior Nationals, Junior Worlds that weren't in the program and you can't afford it, you can apply for funding,” she said. 

The organization has about $50,000 to award for postseason competition. Recipients will be announced Feb. 28.

Next, the second-round scholarship applications open from March 17 to April 4 and recipients will be announced April 11.

This year YSA will award $200,000 to athletes in local sports clubs.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver