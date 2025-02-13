Wasatch High School boys wrestling takes third in state tournament

Juniors Benjamin Kohler, Daxton Bonner and Max Richins wrestled their way to the top of their weight classes for repeat championship victories.

Also finishing in first were Wasatch freshman William Shallenberger and sophomore Wyatt Hanssen.

Senior Farrel Burman finished third, freshman Logan McNally finished fourth, and junior Jonah Ware finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

The boys’ team finished third overall behind Box Elder and Spanish Fork.

The Wasatch High School girl’s team will compete to defend their 2024 state title Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15 at Utah Valley University.