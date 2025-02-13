© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch High School boys wrestling takes third in state tournament

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:20 PM MST
Wasatch High School boy's wrestling state champions (left to right) Max Richins, Ben Kohler, Wyatt Hanssen, Dax Bonner and Will Shallenberger.
Wasatch High School
Wasatch High School boy's wrestling state champions (left to right) Max Richins, Ben Kohler, Wyatt Hanssen, Dax Bonner and Will Shallenberger.

Five Wasatch High School wrestlers won state this week, including three who defended their 2024 titles in the two-day competition.

Juniors Benjamin Kohler, Daxton Bonner and Max Richins wrestled their way to the top of their weight classes for repeat championship victories.

Also finishing in first were Wasatch freshman William Shallenberger and sophomore Wyatt Hanssen.

Senior Farrel Burman finished third, freshman Logan McNally finished fourth, and junior Jonah Ware finished fifth in their respective weight classes.

The boys’ team finished third overall behind Box Elder and Spanish Fork.

The Wasatch High School girl’s team will compete to defend their 2024 state title Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15 at Utah Valley University.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver