Wasatch High School girls’ wrestling wins second state title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 17, 2025 at 3:53 PM MST
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024
Douglas Scott
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024

The Wasatch High School girls’ wrestling team has earned its second straight state title.

The Wasps went to the 5A state championship meet at Utah Valley University Friday with one goal: defend their title.

After the two day tournament, 14 of the 19 Wasatch athletes earned top-six scoring positions and seven of those finished on the podium.

Wasatch came out on top with a total of 303 points ahead of Cedar Valley High School’s 254.5.

Three athletes also took first place in their individual weight classes, including senior Pallas Anderson and juniors Marabelle Brown and Adyson Knight.

Anderson defeated Makayla Carrick of Salem Hills, Brown bested Mei-Mei Engebretsen from Brighton and Knight beat Kaylin Wade of Northridge.

They are the first members of the girls’ team to win individual titles.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver