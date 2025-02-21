Salt Lake City 2002 sliding athletes to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Salt Lake City 2002 silver medalists Lea Ann Parsley-Davenport and Bill Schuffenhauer are among 14 athletes recently named to the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame.
Induction ceremonies will be held March 8 and March 15 during the 2025 IBSF World Championships in Lake Placid, New York. The two week competition runs March 1-16.
Parsley-Davenport is being recognized for her career achievements, including being the first U.S. skeleton slider to win a World Cup medal.
She also took home a silver medal in the first women’s Olympic skeleton race in 2002.
Schuffenhauer, a Salt Lake City native and bobsled athlete, will be honored during the second ceremony.
Part of the 4-man team to win a silver medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, Scuffenhauer helped the U.S. end the 46-year medal drought in bobsled.