Park City runner solidifies his spot as one of the fastest men on Earth

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM MDT
Grant Fisher wins the final in the men's 10000-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Grant Fisher wins the final in the men's 10000-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

Parkite Grant Fisher has become the second man in history, and the first American, to break three distance-running milestones.

The 28-year-old Olympian clocked his personal-best mile time over the weekend at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic with a 3:48.29. The historic Bowerman Mile competition ended with thirteen men breaking 3:50. Fisher' PR landed him in ninth place.

With his fishing time Saturday, Fisher became the first American to break 3:50 in the mile, 13 minutes in the 5k and 27 minutes in the 10k.

The only other runner to ever achieve the trifecta was Yomif Kejelcha, an Ethiopian distance runner who formerly held the world record in the short track mile at 3:47.01 from 2019 to 2025.

Last year, Fisher became the first American man to win a medal in both the 5k and 10k races at a single Olympic Games.

He walked away from the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m competitions.

Fisher moved to Park City in 2023 from Eugene, Oregon to train at higher altitudes.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
