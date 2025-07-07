Park City runner solidifies his spot as one of the fastest men on Earth

The 28-year-old Olympian clocked his personal-best mile time over the weekend at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic with a 3:48.29. The historic Bowerman Mile competition ended with thirteen men breaking 3:50. Fisher' PR landed him in ninth place.

With his fishing time Saturday, Fisher became the first American to break 3:50 in the mile, 13 minutes in the 5k and 27 minutes in the 10k.

In the 25th running of The Bowerman Mile, history unfolded on the most iconic track in the world 🌎



Thirteen men broke 3:50. One 20-year-old stole the show.



In a finishing surge for the ages, Niels Laros stormed past a world-class field to win in 3:45.94 💎 #Pre50 pic.twitter.com/QlhLuSrOEQ — Nike Prefontaine Classic (@nikepreclassic) July 7, 2025

The only other runner to ever achieve the trifecta was Yomif Kejelcha, an Ethiopian distance runner who formerly held the world record in the short track mile at 3:47.01 from 2019 to 2025.

Last year, Fisher became the first American man to win a medal in both the 5k and 10k races at a single Olympic Games.

He walked away from the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m competitions.

Fisher moved to Park City in 2023 from Eugene, Oregon to train at higher altitudes.