© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milan Cortina organizers unveil eco-friendly 2026 Olympic medals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics medals are displayed during the unveiling ceremony in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Luigi Costantini
/
AP
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics medals are displayed during the unveiling ceremony in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The medals will be made of recycled metal and fired in furnaces powered entirely by renewable energy.

Olympic officials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games unveiled the medals for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic events. Presented in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, organizing officials say the medals are a celebration of Italian design and victory.

The design team said the 2026 medals bring together elegance, visual impact and sustainability. They will be made of recycled metal recovered at the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute using its own production waste with furnaces powered entirely by renewable energy, eco-friendly packaging.

The medals’ two halves are brought together by the Olympic rings or the Agitos symbol for the Paralympics.

Each centimeter-thick medal is inscribed with the Milan Cortina logo and the featured event. For the Paralympic medals, the event will also be in braille.

More than 1,100 medals will be made from a mix of gold, silver and bronze. They will be awarded in 195 events during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which begin Feb. 6.
Tags
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver