Milan Cortina organizers unveil eco-friendly 2026 Olympic medals

Olympic officials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games unveiled the medals for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic events. Presented in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, organizing officials say the medals are a celebration of Italian design and victory.

The design team said the 2026 medals bring together elegance, visual impact and sustainability. They will be made of recycled metal recovered at the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute using its own production waste with furnaces powered entirely by renewable energy, eco-friendly packaging.

The medals’ two halves are brought together by the Olympic rings or the Agitos symbol for the Paralympics .

Each centimeter-thick medal is inscribed with the Milan Cortina logo and the featured event. For the Paralympic medals, the event will also be in braille.

More than 1,100 medals will be made from a mix of gold, silver and bronze. They will be awarded in 195 events during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which begin Feb. 6.