Utah Mammoth register two new logos with U.S. trademark office

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:34 PM MDT
Clayton Keller comes off the ice after shooting a ceremonial goal during a tour of the Utah Mammoth 146,000-square-foot practice and training facility at the southeast end of The Shops at South Town in Sandy, during a soft opening celebration on Wed. Sept. 17, 2025.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Clayton Keller comes off the ice after shooting a ceremonial goal during a tour of the Utah Mammoth 146,000-square-foot practice and training facility at the southeast end of The Shops at South Town in Sandy, during a soft opening celebration on Wed. Sept. 17, 2025.

New logos show a new angle on the team’s namesake creature.

Utah Mammoth fans should be ready for even more mammoth.

That’s because the team has registered two new logos with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a four-legged mammoth in both the team’s blue and black color schemes.

The images were registered on Monday by SEG Hockey LLC, and both feature a full-body version of the mammoth — different than the team’s primary logo, which features only a mammoth head. One logo has more accented coloring and keeps the top of the mammoth’s head white, while the other logo highlights the outline of the mammoth’s large legs. The shape of the tusk is different on each logo as well.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
