Utah Mammoth register two new logos with U.S. trademark office

Utah Mammoth fans should be ready for even more mammoth.

That’s because the team has registered two new logos with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a four-legged mammoth in both the team’s blue and black color schemes.

The images were registered on Monday by SEG Hockey LLC, and both feature a full-body version of the mammoth — different than the team’s primary logo, which features only a mammoth head. One logo has more accented coloring and keeps the top of the mammoth’s head white, while the other logo highlights the outline of the mammoth’s large legs. The shape of the tusk is different on each logo as well.

