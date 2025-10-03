U.S. Biathlon to pull back the curtain on training in new documentary
A U.S. Biathlon documentary will give viewers a peek at training for one of the world’s most demanding and unique winter sports.
The 30-minute film follows the team's preparation for the 2026 Winter Games at its main training center in Soldier Hollow and in Sweden.
The film showcases the U.S. growth of the combined target shooting and cross-country skiing sport, from grassroots development to the National Team’s quest for international success at the Olympics in Italy.
Biathlon fans, Olympic enthusiasts and newcomers alike can watch the journey leading to Milan-Cortina on U.S. Biathlon digital channels early next year.
As the team prepares for its upcoming season, athletes will be competing for a spot on the international team at the annual Schutzenski Festival at Soldier Hollow Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.