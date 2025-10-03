U.S. Biathlon to pull back the curtain on training in new documentary

The 30-minute film follows the team's preparation for the 2026 Winter Games at its main training center in Soldier Hollow and in Sweden.

The film showcases the U.S. growth of the combined target shooting and cross-country skiing sport, from grassroots development to the National Team’s quest for international success at the Olympics in Italy.

Biathlon fans, Olympic enthusiasts and newcomers alike can watch the journey leading to Milan-Cortina on U.S. Biathlon digital channels early next year.