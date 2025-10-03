Vail Resorts’ Katz gets multi-million-dollar pay package

The details of Katz’ salary and compensation package are laid out in an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission report posted to Vail Resorts’ investor website September 29.

The filing shows Katz will be paid an annual base salary of $1 million and he’s eligible for a $1 million annual bonus based on objectives set by the company’s board.

The CEO will get $3 million in shares of Vail’s stock each year as well.

He will also have $80,000 annually to spend at the company's dozens of resorts including Park City Mountain.

Katz was appointed Vail Resorts CEO in May.

He was previously CEO from 2006 to 2021 and oversaw numerous mountain acquisitions — including Park City Mountain Resort and The Canyons — as well as the introduction of the Epic Pass.

During Vail’s most recent earnings call, Katz reported the company expects skier visits to decline this winter as season pass sales are down 3%.