Crumbl CEO offers to pay BYU’s fine after fans storm field in ‘Holy War’ win

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:49 PM MDT
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) celebrates with fans after beating Utah 24-21 after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah.
George Frey
/
AP
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) celebrates with fans after beating Utah 24-21 after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah.

A sea of blue rushed the field in Provo after BYU beat the University of Utah for the third-straight time, despite pleas from authorities.

BYU’s announcer begged students and fans not to storm the field after the Cougars beat Utah in Saturday’s “Holy War.”

It happened anyway and Cougar football was fined $50,000.

However, the Salt Lake Tribune reports the school may not pay. Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan volunteered to cover the Big 12 Conference fine in the locker room after the game.

On social media, McGowan said, “Us donors and fans have our players' backs, period.”

The Big 12 and other leagues can fine schools whose fans rush the field because of safety and security issues.

ESPN reports the SEC was one of the first conferences to institute a fine structure for field storming in 2004.
