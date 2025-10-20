Crumbl CEO offers to pay BYU’s fine after fans storm field in ‘Holy War’ win

BYU’s announcer begged students and fans not to storm the field after the Cougars beat Utah in Saturday’s “Holy War.”

It happened anyway and Cougar football was fined $50,000.

However, the Salt Lake Tribune reports the school may not pay. Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan volunteered to cover the Big 12 Conference fine in the locker room after the game.

On social media, McGowan said, “Us donors and fans have our players' backs, period.”

The moment in the BYU locker room the players found out I personally paid the fine to let the fans storm the field. Us donors and fans have our players backs, period. @BYUCougars pic.twitter.com/HzZrncLnP9 — Jason McGowan (@jasonmcgowan) October 20, 2025

The Big 12 and other leagues can fine schools whose fans rush the field because of safety and security issues.