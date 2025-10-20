© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City debuts new pickleball-tennis bubble, winter schedule changes

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:45 PM MDT
The MARC bubble.
Park City Recreation
The MARC bubble.

The Park City MARC has released its winter tennis and pickleball schedule beginning Nov. 3.

Recreation assistant director Tate Shaw said the calendar has a few minor changes.

“On Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. previously dedicated time to pickleball, this block is now actually going to have side-by-side play in an effort to try to maximize usage,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “That's free of charge.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Assistant Recreation Director Tate Shaw on KPCW's Local News Hour

New this year, Shaw said reservations and payments will be online only.

The MARC will debut its new bubble after a wind storm destroyed the cover last season.

Shaw said it is slightly taller and a little noisier than the old one.

“We would get a little bit of that echo to the point that it was, it was impacting play,” he said. “And so staff has worked diligently with the manufacturer and with other staff as well, to try to mitigate that.”

Pickleball and tennis courts can also be reserved inside the MARC this winter.
Tags
Park City Other News
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver