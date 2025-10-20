Park City debuts new pickleball-tennis bubble, winter schedule changes

Recreation assistant director Tate Shaw said the calendar has a few minor changes.

“On Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. previously dedicated time to pickleball, this block is now actually going to have side-by-side play in an effort to try to maximize usage,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “That's free of charge.”

New this year, Shaw said reservations and payments will be online only.

The MARC will debut its new bubble after a wind storm destroyed the cover last season.

Shaw said it is slightly taller and a little noisier than the old one.

“We would get a little bit of that echo to the point that it was, it was impacting play,” he said. “And so staff has worked diligently with the manufacturer and with other staff as well, to try to mitigate that.”

Pickleball and tennis courts can also be reserved inside the MARC this winter.