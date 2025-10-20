© 2025 KPCW

Local athletes named to 2025-2026 U.S. Freeski team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:04 PM MDT
Rell Harwood of the United States during the Freeski Slopestyle Qualification at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth on February 02, 2023 in Mammoth, California.
@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam
Rell Harwood of the United States during the Freeski Slopestyle Qualification at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth on February 02, 2023 in Mammoth, California.

Seven Utah athletes have made the 37-person U.S. Freeski Team for the 2025-2026 season.

While Coloradans dominate the halfpipe team, five Parkites and two University of Utah alums were named to the slopestyle and big air team.

The men’s team is led by Olympic Park City Ski and Snowboard athletes Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson. After defending the slopestyle gold last season, Hall prequalified for the 2026 Games, solidifying his third Winter Games. Ute Hunter Henderson will join them and Park City Ski and Snowboard’s Henry Townshend was named to the rookie team.

On the women’s slopestyle and big air team are lifelong friends and Parkites Marin Hamill and Rell Harwood. University of Utah alumni Grace Henderson is also part of the women’s team.

Harwood and Henderson both medaled at the X Games last season and are looking to make their first Olympic team this year. If Harwood makes the cut, it will be her second Winter Games.

The full Team USA Olympic roster will be announced later this year.

The first Freestyle World Cup event will be in Austria Nov. 21.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver