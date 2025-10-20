Local athletes named to 2025-2026 U.S. Freeski team

While Coloradans dominate the halfpipe team, five Parkites and two University of Utah alums were named to the slopestyle and big air team.

The men’s team is led by Olympic Park City Ski and Snowboard athletes Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson. After defending the slopestyle gold last season, Hall prequalified for the 2026 Games, solidifying his third Winter Games. Ute Hunter Henderson will join them and Park City Ski and Snowboard’s Henry Townshend was named to the rookie team.

On the women’s slopestyle and big air team are lifelong friends and Parkites Marin Hamill and Rell Harwood. University of Utah alumni Grace Henderson is also part of the women’s team.

Harwood and Henderson both medaled at the X Games last season and are looking to make their first Olympic team this year. If Harwood makes the cut, it will be her second Winter Games.

The full Team USA Olympic roster will be announced later this year.