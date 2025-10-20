© 2025 KPCW

Local athletes named to 2025-2026 U.S. Snowboard team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:17 PM MDT
Snowboarder Sean FitzSimons at spring training in early 2025.
Isami Kiyooka / @isami_kyooka
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Almost 60 winter athletes have been named to the 2025-2026 U.S. Snowboard Team for halfpipe, slopestyle and snowboard cross.

Five have connections to Utah, including Salt Lake local and Olympian Fay Thelen, who will step into the gate for the first time in two years after maternity leave.

Thelen will join fellow new mom Olympian Meghan Daniel on the U.S. snowboard cross team.

U of U alum Bri Schnorrbusch also joins the women’s snowboard cross team this season.

Ute alum and Olympian Sean FitzSimons will head the men’s U.S. Snowboard slopestyle team with Rebecca Flynn named to the women’s.

On the rookie slopestyle team, U of U grad Courtney Rummel will represent the U.S. this season.

The 2025-2026 Snowboard World Cup season opens in Secret Garden, China, Nov. 27.

The Olympic team will be announced later this season.
