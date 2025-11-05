© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah, BYU make top 25 in College Football Playoff rankings

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:06 PM MST
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) celebrates with fans after beating Utah 24-21 after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah.
George Frey
/
AP
FILE: BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) celebrates with fans after beating Utah 24-21 after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah.

The first rankings are out for the College Football Playoffs, giving fans a glimpse into whether their teams could make the postseason this year.

Two Utah schools made the top 25 this week, BYU and the University of Utah.

The Utes came in at No. 13 after blowing out Cincinnati last Saturday. The 45-14 victory at Rice Eccles gave the team its first win over a ranked team. The 7-2 Cincinnati is ahead of the Utes in the Big 12 standings but did not make the playoffs list this week.

Undefeated BYU came in at No. 7. The 8-0 Cougars lead the Big 12 ahead of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are No. 2 in the conference and No. 8 on the playoffs chart.

BYU travels to Lubbock to take on the No. 2 team this weekend. The Utes have a bye.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver