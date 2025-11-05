Utah, BYU make top 25 in College Football Playoff rankings
The first rankings are out for the College Football Playoffs, giving fans a glimpse into whether their teams could make the postseason this year.
Two Utah schools made the top 25 this week, BYU and the University of Utah.
The Utes came in at No. 13 after blowing out Cincinnati last Saturday. The 45-14 victory at Rice Eccles gave the team its first win over a ranked team. The 7-2 Cincinnati is ahead of the Utes in the Big 12 standings but did not make the playoffs list this week.
Undefeated BYU came in at No. 7. The 8-0 Cougars lead the Big 12 ahead of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are No. 2 in the conference and No. 8 on the playoffs chart.
BYU travels to Lubbock to take on the No. 2 team this weekend. The Utes have a bye.