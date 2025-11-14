© 2025 KPCW

Olympic and Paralympic organizers unveil 2026 Games uniforms

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:32 PM MST
The Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee has revealed the official uniforms for the 2026 Games.

Organizing committee CEO Andrea Varnier said in a statement the uniforms are “not just garments, they are the symbol of our Italian spirit, style and history.”

The 17-piece kit includes a jacket, mid-layers, pants, hiking boots and a backpack. The clothing prominently features navy blue with accents of light blue, bright green and white.

The committee said the full uniform represents identity, belonging and team spirit. That’s because more than 25,000 people will wear the designs, including volunteers and organizing committee staff who will be the first point of contact for athletes and spectators.

“The volunteers and staff will bring their passion and enthusiasm, giving the uniforms a unique and extraordinary meaning,” Varnier said.

The uniforms were designed over 18 months by the organizing committee and mountain sports lifestyle brand Salomon at its Annecy Design Center in France.

Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller