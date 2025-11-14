Olympic and Paralympic organizers unveil 2026 Games uniforms

Organizing committee CEO Andrea Varnier said in a statement the uniforms are “not just garments, they are the symbol of our Italian spirit, style and history.”

The 17-piece kit includes a jacket, mid-layers, pants, hiking boots and a backpack. The clothing prominently features navy blue with accents of light blue, bright green and white.

The committee said the full uniform represents identity, belonging and team spirit. That’s because more than 25,000 people will wear the designs, including volunteers and organizing committee staff who will be the first point of contact for athletes and spectators.

“The volunteers and staff will bring their passion and enthusiasm, giving the uniforms a unique and extraordinary meaning,” Varnier said.

The uniforms were designed over 18 months by the organizing committee and mountain sports lifestyle brand Salomon at its Annecy Design Center in France.