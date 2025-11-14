Utah restores 144K acres of land in one year through watershed initiative

The Division of Wildlife Resources said the work was completed through the Watershed Restoration Initiative.

It said almost 14,000 acres of land burned by wildfires were restored, 142 miles of streams were improved and nearly 744,000 pounds of seeds were spread across landscapes.

Crews also removed encroaching trees for sagebrush preservation and conducted prescribed burns to reduce fire fuels.

Since the initiative was created in 2006, the DWR says it has improved nearly 3 million acres of Utah’s landscapes through more than 2,900 restoration projects.

The program's goal is to improve watershed health and biological diversity, increase water quality and yield and sustain natural resources.

