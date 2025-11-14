© 2025 KPCW

Utah restores 144K acres of land in one year through watershed initiative

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:36 PM MST
Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative

During Utah’s 2025 fiscal year, a state program improved 144,433 acres of land.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said the work was completed through the Watershed Restoration Initiative.

It said almost 14,000 acres of land burned by wildfires were restored, 142 miles of streams were improved and nearly 744,000 pounds of seeds were spread across landscapes.

Crews also removed encroaching trees for sagebrush preservation and conducted prescribed burns to reduce fire fuels.

Since the initiative was created in 2006, the DWR says it has improved nearly 3 million acres of Utah’s landscapes through more than 2,900 restoration projects.

The program's goal is to improve watershed health and biological diversity, increase water quality and yield and sustain natural resources.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller