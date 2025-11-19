Skier Mikaela Shiffrin claims Santa’s sleigh in 9th Finland World Cup win

The 30-year-old secured her 102nd victory and ninth reindeer at the annual Levi, Finland, World Cup Nov. 15. She crossed the finish line with the fastest time by almost 2 seconds.

Every winner of Finland’s slalom race earns naming rights to a reindeer. The animal, a symbol of Finnish culture and the Lapland region, remains at a local reindeer farm in Levi.

The newest member to Shiffrin’s herd is Winkie, a nod to her mom’s childhood nickname.

Shiffrin won her first reindeer, Rudolph, in 2013. Three years later Sven joined the pack followed by Mr. Gru in 2018.

Her fourth reindeer, Ingemar, came in 2019, named after the legendary Alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark. He previously had the most World Cup wins at 86 until Shiffrin shattered his record in 2023.

Since 2022, Shiffrin has dominated the competition in Levi, winning Sunny, Lorax, Grogu and Rori. In fact, the last 13 women’s races in Levi have been won by either Shiffrin or Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings this year and will travel to Gurgl, Austria, for the third race of the season Nov. 23.