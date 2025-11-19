New report projects Wasatch County population to double by 2065

The University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute reports Wasatch County leads the state in the average annual rate of population growth over the next four decades at almost 2%. Utah, Washington, Tooele, Morgan and Iron counties follow close behind.

Wasatch County is projected to see a 113% increase in population by 2065, or almost 45,000 people. That’s the largest projected growth of any county. The next-highest is Utah County, which experts say could double in size by 2065.

Summit County could gain about 13,000 people in the next 40 years, a 31% increase.

In 2025, Summit County has a larger population than Wasatch County by almost 4,000 people. In 40 years, Wasatch County is expected to have over 27,00 more people than Summit County.

The report also looked at Utah’s median age, which is expected to go from 32 in 2025 to 45 in 2065. Experts say it’s a result of declining fertility rates and an aging population.

Along those lines, the typical Utah household will decrease from three people in 2025 to two by 2065.