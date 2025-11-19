© 2025 KPCW

New report projects Wasatch County population to double by 2065

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:22 PM MST
Picture of snow covered Wasatch Mountain range in Heber City.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Utah’s population is projected to reach 5.6 million by 2065 with a Wasatch Back county seeing the fastest growth.

The University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute reports Wasatch County leads the state in the average annual rate of population growth over the next four decades at almost 2%. Utah, Washington, Tooele, Morgan and Iron counties follow close behind.

Wasatch County is projected to see a 113% increase in population by 2065, or almost 45,000 people. That’s the largest projected growth of any county. The next-highest is Utah County, which experts say could double in size by 2065.

Summit County could gain about 13,000 people in the next 40 years, a 31% increase.

In 2025, Summit County has a larger population than Wasatch County by almost 4,000 people. In 40 years, Wasatch County is expected to have over 27,00 more people than Summit County.

The report also looked at Utah’s median age, which is expected to go from 32 in 2025 to 45 in 2065. Experts say it’s a result of declining fertility rates and an aging population.

Along those lines, the typical Utah household will decrease from three people in 2025 to two by 2065.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver