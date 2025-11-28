Mixed martial arts to change rules to get into Olympics

Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association, AMMA, President Gordon Tang says the new international body would help grow the sport, safeguard athletes and build a path toward inclusion at a future Olympics.

GameBids reports the journey to the world stage begins with the first meeting of the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts, FIMMA, on Dec. 1, in Athens, Greece.

The 2026 Asian Games in Japan will feature the sport, a major stepping stone for the MMA since the event is under the International Olympic Committee umbrella. The AMMA also secured the sport’s place in the 2025 Asian Youth Games and 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

To get into the Olympics, FIMMA is looking to collaborate with other organizations including UFC, based in the U.S., and the ONE Championship in Singapore to promote MMA and its athletes.

FIMMA says it will also build on AMMA Asian experience and implement rules and safeguards to make the sport more entertaining and within Olympic competition standards.

That includes bans on dangerous moves, no cages and implementing medical and technical review committees.

The earliest MMA can expect to be included at the Olympics would be at the 2036 Games that have yet to be awarded. Several cities including Ahmedabad in India and Doha in Qatar have entered the race.