Spring turkey hunt permits on sale mid December

The Utah Division of Wildlife resources will open its limited-entry turkey hunting permits Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

Applications can be submitted online or by calling or visiting the nearest DWR regional office through Dec. 30. The results of the drawing will be released Jan. 8 for the April hunt.

After the limited-entry hunt, the general statewide turkey hunt starts in May. Permits for the general season are not limited and go on sale March 10.

The DWR says Utah is home to more than 30,000 wild turkeys. The spring hunt provides more opportunities for hunters across the state.

The department started an additional fall turkey management hunt in 2014 to address nuisance turkey issues including property damage. Those hunts are almost entirely on private land and begin Oct. 1.