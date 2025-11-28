Overall cost of Thanksgiving meal 5% lower than last year

Americans paid 5% less for their Thanksgiving dinners this year.

The Utah News Dispatch reports turkey and dinner roll prices went down but fresh vegetables and dairy products were more expensive than in 2024.

The average 16-pound turkey cost $21.50, or $1.34 per pound. That's 16% less than the average turkey cost last year. The Farm Bureau says that is the lowest share of the meal cost since 2000. On average, the bureau says the bird accounts for 43% of the total receipt.

Meanwhile, a 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes averaged $4, a 37% increase from 2024.

Overall, the report found the cost of a 2025 Thanksgiving meal is still higher than it was in 2020, when the meal cost $46.90.