Park City skier takes home first big air World Cup win

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:01 PM MST
FILE: U.S. Ski Team's Troy Podmilsak at the 2024 Silvaplana World Cup 2024. Photo: Logan Swney - @loganswney
Logan Swney
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
FILE: U.S. Ski Team's Troy Podmilsak at the 2024 Silvaplana World Cup big air competition

Park City freeski skier Troy Podmilsak took home his first World Cup circuit victory this weekend at Secret Garden in China.

The big air skier already has a world title under his belt from the 2023 championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, but was missing a world cup win.

But on Nov. 28, that spot was filled when Podmilsak impressed the judges with his right triple 2160 mute grab, the trick he premiered in 2023.

His teammate, Mac Forehand, was the only other American man to make the finals and finished in fourth place.

On the women’s side, Park City skier Marin Hamill finished the big air competition in 13th.

The U.S. Freeski Team will continue its tour of China with the Beijing Big Air World Cup next week and Secret Garden Halfpipe in two weeks.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
