Park City skier takes home first big air World Cup win

The big air skier already has a world title under his belt from the 2023 championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, but was missing a world cup win.

But on Nov. 28, that spot was filled when Podmilsak impressed the judges with his right triple 2160 mute grab, the trick he premiered in 2023.

His teammate, Mac Forehand, was the only other American man to make the finals and finished in fourth place.

On the women’s side, Park City skier Marin Hamill finished the big air competition in 13th.

The U.S. Freeski Team will continue its tour of China with the Beijing Big Air World Cup next week and Secret Garden Halfpipe in two weeks.