Park City Olympian claims third world cup title in Colorado

The 22-year-old, who skis for Great Britain, took an early lead in the women’s final Saturday, Dec. 20, at Copper Mountain with a first-run score of 89.25. That was nine more points than Australia's Indra Brown who trailed Atkin in second place.

Her victory Saturday marked the second time Atkin claimed gold at Copper. The halfpipe skier won her first-ever world cup title when she was 16 on the same hill.

Last year, the British skier shared the halfpipe world cup championship crystal globe with China’s Li Fanghui, the first time in FIS Freeski history that two athletes shared the season trophy.

She then went on to win gold at the Engadin 2025 FIS Freeski World Championships in March.

On the men’s side, 31-year-old U.S. skier Alex Ferreira topped the podium in Copper ahead of his teammate Hunter Hess.

The Freeski World Cup will travel to Calgary, Canada, Jan. 1 to Jan 3 before returning to Colorado for the Aspen leg of the tour.

National rosters will be announced closer to the February 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.