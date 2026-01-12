US women’s moguls team makes historic duals podium sweep, Utah athlete takes gold

The U.S. Women’s moguls team made history over the weekend at the World Cup competition in Quebec.

For the first time ever, the U.S. women took the top four spots at Canada’s Val Saint-Come competition.

Utah athlete Jaelin Kauf took first ahead of her teammate Liz Lemley. U.S. skiers Tess Johnson and Olivia Giaccio took the third and fourth spots.

Kauf has already qualified for the 2026 Games after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the world. The full U.S. Freestyle Olympic team will be announced later this month.