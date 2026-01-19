Lindsey Vonn stays consistent with 7 podiums in 8 races

Park City resident and Olympic Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has claimed her seventh podium in eight races this season.

Vonn finished third in the downhill Saturday, Jan. 17, and second in the super-G Sunday, Jan. 18, at the World Cup races in Tarvisio, Italy.

The Associated Press reports the 41-year-old is the oldest athlete on the circuit and the only skier to have more than three podiums in the speed event. Vonn finished fourth or above in each of her races this season.

Vonn will go for her second Olympic gold at the Milan Cortina Games. She has previously competed at the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2018 Olympics.