Boulder officials prepare for inaugural Colorado festival at Utah's final Sundance

While many festivalgoers will spend their time catching movies, a small crew from Boulder will be studying shuttle routes and treating the festival as a masterclass in event logistics.

The “Colorado Hometown Weekly” reports Boulder County Film Commissioner Bruce Borowsky is part of the small group.

He told the news outlet, "We're going to be paying a lot of attention to how the festival takes place, all the nuances and such. There are lots of little things, a lot of moving parts that happen during a film festival, so we want to see how Sundance does it and take lots of notes.”

Borowsky said the group includes public safety and city officials.

Utah’s final Sundance Film Festival begins Thursday, Jan. 22, with films screening through Feb. 1.

The inaugural Boulder Sundance Film Festival will begin in winter 2027.