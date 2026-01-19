Hideout’s Richardson Flat plans could include a gondola

Richardson Flat will soon be home to Silver Meadows, a development that could include up to 600 housing units, a grocery store and restaurants.

Hideout annexed the 350-acre property from Summit County in a controversial 2020 move that sparked years of litigation. The land is south of state Route 248 and east of U.S. 40.

Hideout Mayor Ralph Severini said he expects the project to break ground this year.

“We’re talking about another town hall, perhaps, and a community center – those kinds of centralized amenities that would complement the downtown commercial in that area,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Jan. 16.

The Hideout Town Council approved a development agreement for Silver Meadows in 2020 at the same meeting when it voted to annex the land.

Those plans call for the developer to explore building a scenic chairlift that would begin in Richardson Flat, then travel south to one of the low peaks overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Severini said he imagines eventually expanding aerial transit to get people from Richardson Flat to Deer Valley East Village.

“Could we create some gondola-like transportation to further improve the access and entrances to Deer Valley East Village?” he said. “That’s almost what everyone I talked to on the campaign trail, for instance, and people I talked to in town – they would love that.”

He said he is meeting weekly with the Silver Meadows developer, the Larry H. Miller Company.

“I think we’re very blessed – I don’t know what other word to say – to have a quality developer,” he said.

Since the plans are already approved, they will only return to the town council if the developer wants to make changes.

Park City Municipal controls other land in Richardson Flat, which, apart from a park-and-ride, is mostly open space and trails.

Park City leaders have also contemplated a gondola from Richardson Flat to Deer Valley’s Snow Park base.