Silver Springs resident 1 of 3 Republicans vying for statehouse

Brandi Connolly is a management consultant who has lived in Summit County for more than a decade.

The Republican filed to run for the state House of Representatives on Jan. 8, along with another Snyderville Basin GOP member, Kris Campbell.

That means there’s a potential primary election for the seat currently occupied by Rep. Tiara Auxier of Morgan County.

Connolly said she’ll prioritize local decisionmaking and government efficiency if elected.

“I want my daughters, and really every child in Utah, to grow up in a state that's strong, affordable and full of opportunity, and that's something that takes practical leadership, that plans ahead and doesn't just knee-jerk react to what's going on in the moment,” Connolly said. “That's a unique skill set that I bring to the Legislature.”

In the public sphere, Connolly serves as an appointed member of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District board.

She told KPCW she understands the complexities of District 4, which covers Morgan and Rich counties, and most of Summit County.

“The business executive who lives in western Summit County is who I am today, but I started my career on a Super Bowl host committee, and I grew up on a working cattle ranch,” Connolly said. “I think this allows me to understand … how business innovation and leveraging major events for local benefit and the agriculture of District 4 shape our economy and our values.”

She previously served on the Park City Community Foundation’s board where she helped organize Live PC Give PC, the town’s annual day of philanthropy.

Republicans compete at their state convention for the party’s nomination for the Utah House. Candidates can also collect signatures to earn their party’s nomination.

The incumbent, Auxier, said in filing papers she will run only at the Republican convention where delegates vote for a nominee.

Connolly and Campbell said they’d use both the convention and signature-gathering process. If either is successful, even if they lose at the convention, there will be a primary election June 23.

The general election is Nov. 3, 2026.