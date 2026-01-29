US Olympians get $200K investment thanks to billionaire financier donation

Every U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athlete headed to the 2026 Milan Cortina Games will get $200,000 for their efforts after a New York businessman donated $100 million to Team USA.

Powder Magazine reports Team USA is one of the only nations that doesn’t receive financial support from the government. Marquee names on the team earn money from endorsements but other, younger athletes typically shoulder the financial burden on their own.

This year, Ross Stevens, founder of the New York investment group Stone Ridge Holdings, decided to help improve the financial security of U.S. Olympians. Stevens previously said he doesn’t “believe that financial insecurity should stop our nation’s elite athletes from breaking through to new frontiers of excellence.”

U.S. Ski & Snowboard relies on donations and other initiatives to fund its team members and programs. Stevens’ gift, dubbed The Stevens Financial Security Awards, is a nest egg for the future and will continue through 2032.

According to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, athletes will earn a total of $200,000 in benefits, paid out in two lump sums. Eligible athletes will receive a $100,000 payment 20 years after the qualifying Games or at age 45, whichever is later. The second $100,000 payment will be in the form of a guaranteed benefit for the athlete’s families or chosen beneficiaries upon their death.

More than 200 U.S. athletes will compete at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. The opening ceremony is Feb. 6. The U.S. Paralympic team will be announced ahead of the March Games.