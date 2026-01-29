New zoning, new town proposed in dual Browns Canyon applications

Ivory Homes is working with landowners in Garff-Rogers Ranch to create a development called Lost Creek in Browns Canyon.

The parties submitted an application to the Summit County Planning Department the morning of Jan. 29, according to Community Development Director Peter Barnes.

They also submitted an application to form a town in the same area to the Utah lieutenant governor’s office Jan. 1.

The dual applications are both aimed at creating a residential neighborhood on land currently zoned for agriculture and one home per 80 acres.

The Summit County application is currently being reviewed by planners. It will involve a rezone and therefore a vote of the Summit County Council.

Barnes said the applicants propose creating an entirely new zone for Lost Creek.

The state incorporation application has not yet been posted online. KPCW obtained a copy of it through a public records request.

It shows Lost Creek would be rectangular and 491 acres in size, straddling Browns Canyon Road about three miles away from the state Route 248 intersection.

1 of 2 — lost creek town master land use plan.png The highlighted land shows what the town of Lost Creek would look like, according to an incorporation application filed with the Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor. Ivory Homes / Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor 2 of 2 — lost creek town phases.png The highlighted land shows what the town of Lost Creek would look like, according to an incorporation application filed with the Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor. Ivory Homes / Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor

The incorporation application includes 510 housing units, a mix of homes, townhomes and “cottages.” Half the units would be nightly rentals, and 52 would be affordable.

The application filed with the county need not include the same parcels of land or unit mix.

The property included in the town application is owned under two LLCs associated with the Garff and Rogers families: GRR - Lost Creek and EBR Management.

The state is reviewing the incorporation application for completeness. It’s a preliminary municipality application, and state law only allows for two such applications each year.

The state has 45 days to review preliminary applications as it receives them. It’s unclear if property owners elsewhere in Utah are also looking to create preliminary municipalities this year.