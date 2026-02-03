Utah speed skater named one of two US flag bearers at Olympic opening ceremony

Jackson, a Salt Lake Community College alumni, is gearing up for her third Games this year in search of a second Olympic gold medal.

At the Beijing Games in 2022, she made history as the first black woman to win gold in an individual event at the Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old is the eighth speed skater to be chosen to be a Team USA flag bearer. She will walk alongside U.S. bobsled pilot Del Duca who is competing in his second Olympics.

The 34-year-old is of Italian heritage and in a statement from USA Bobsled said, “There is no greater honor than leading Team USA into the opening ceremony at an Italian Olympics.”

The slider is hoping to lead the U.S. men to their first Olympic bobsled podium in 12 years.

The athletes were selected through a vote by their fellow U.S. athletes.

The opening ceremony in Milan is Friday [Feb. 6] beginning at noon MST with primetime coverage at 6 p.m.