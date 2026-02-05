© 2026 KPCW

2026 Milan Cortina opening ceremony makes history with dueling cauldrons

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:48 PM MST
A torchbearer carries the Olympic flame into Milan, Italy for the 2026 Winter Games.
2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics
A torchbearer carries the Olympic flame into Milan, Italy for the 2026 Winter Games.

More than 230 U.S. athletes will march at the opening ceremony Friday in Milan for the 2026 Olympics.

The ceremony will be the first edition of the Winter Games with a multi-centered model, with competition spread across multiple cities and two host cities.

To signify the widespread action, two cauldrons will be lit and extinguished at the same time for the first time in Olympic history.

One cauldron will be in Milan at the Arco della Pace, where the opening ceremony will be hosted, and the second will be lit in Cortina d’Ampezzo in Piazza Dibona.

The cauldrons, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s knots, will be lit and extinguished at the same time to mark the start of the Games.

The opening ceremony airs live at noon MST Friday with primetime coverage at 6 p.m.
Sydney Weaver
