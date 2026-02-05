Snowboarding is America’s favorite Olympic sport, Utah disagrees, poll shows

Reviews.org found 62% of Americans polled said they were most excited to watch snowboarding.

Ski jumping, figure skating, ice hockey and speed skating rounded out the top five most-anticipated Winter Olympic sports.

But in Utah, viewers are most interested in bobsledding with two Utahns competing in the sport at the 2026 Games. That includes Herriman native Kaysha Love and Utah Valley University alum Caleb Furnell.

Nationwide the sliding sport was ranked sixth with almost 50% of Americans polled saying they’ll watch the competition.

Meanwhile, curling is the most searched event in the U.S. The sport is the top-ranked search in 16 states from Oregon to North Carolina.

Preliminary competition is underway for the 2026 Olympics in Milan Cortina, Italy, with the opening ceremony marking the official start of the Games Friday.