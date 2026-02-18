Park City Newcomers Club celebrates 30 years of fun

Founded in 1995, the Park City Newcomers Club was created to help new residents learn about their hometown and get involved in the community. The club is celebrating its milestone a year late.

Club president Alisa [Ah-LEE-sa] Harbin says the local organization stands out because members don’t have to “graduate” after a set number of years – as is common with many newcomers’ clubs.

“Many Newcomers [Clubs], organizations say that a person has to leave after five years. We don't,” Harbin explained during KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Wednesday. “So, we have people, very famous Park City people, who have been in Newcomers for 20 to 30, years. So, it really is a social club, and you can join, you free to leave, of course, but you're also free to stay.”

The club has about 560 members. President-Elect Cathy Van Dyke says the organization is supported by annual membership dues - $40 for an individual or $60 a couple. Most activities are free, except for outings or activities that require an admission fee. A monthly newsletter features a calendar packed with events nearly every day of the week.

The anniversary celebration will be held Saturday, Feb 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park City Community Church. Van Dyke says the reunion-style event will highlight the club’s history and three decades of change in Park City.

“We divided the 30 years into six, five-year periods, and we just are highlighting the formation of the club, when a website first went online. Initially, people met in people's homes, and then we outgrew that, and they met at the Miners Hospital and then at the Park City Community Church. So, we tried to identify the milestones in the history of the organization and then make those visuals so people can walk through and see [who] we reached out to. I think, we interviewed 24 past presidents.”

Tickets are $25 and very limited.