Park City Olympian claims first overall World Cup title

The 21-year-old landed on the podium in every big air World Cup competition he entered this season.

That includes the March 20 competition in Tignes, France, where he finished third, the only American man to get to the finals.

Podmilsak also walked away with two first place results in Steamboat, Colorado, and Secret Garden, China.

The skier represented Team USA in his first Winter Games this year, finishing fourth in the big air competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.