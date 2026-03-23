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Park City Olympian claims first overall World Cup title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:55 PM MDT
Troy Podmilsak during Men's Freeski Qualification at the Visa Big Air 2025 on December 11, 2025 at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Brett Wilhelm
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Troy Podmilsak during Men's Freeski Qualification at the Visa Big Air 2025 on December 11, 2025 at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Park City freeskier and Olympian Troy Podmilsak secured the overall World Cup title in big air to earn his first-ever crystal globe.

The 21-year-old landed on the podium in every big air World Cup competition he entered this season.

That includes the March 20 competition in Tignes, France, where he finished third, the only American man to get to the finals.

Podmilsak also walked away with two first place results in Steamboat, Colorado, and Secret Garden, China.

The skier represented Team USA in his first Winter Games this year, finishing fourth in the big air competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver