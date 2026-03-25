© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Alpine women’s team earns first Nations Cup in 44 years

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:40 PM MDT
FILE - The U.S. Alpine women's tech team poses for a group photo after a World Cup race in Copper, Colorado, in November 2025.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski & Snowboard
FILE - The U.S. Alpine women's tech team poses for a group photo after a World Cup race in Copper, Colorado, in November 2025.

The international award goes to the team with the most World Cup points for the season.

The women’s U.S. Alpine team made history this season, securing the FIS Alpine Nations Cup title for the first time since 1982.

The international award goes to the team with the most World Cup points for the season.

This year, the U.S. women tallied 11 World Cup victories and 27 podium finishes among 16 athletes, including some from Utah.

Utah skier Breezy Johnson and Parkite Lindsey Vonn claimed a combined 10 podium finishes in the speed events.

The U.S. women not only captured the overall Nations Cup, but also the slalom and giant slalom disciplines. The title marks a historic victory for the U.S. women, ending a 44-year drought.

Adding to her own historic season, Mikaela Shiffrin also secured a record-tying sixth overall World Cup title to add to her crystal globe collection. Shiffrin now stands alongside Austrian ski racer from the ‘70s, Annemarie Moser-Pröll for the most overall World Cup titles.

In freestyle, Salt Lake City athlete Olivia Giaccio claimed the women’s overall moguls title, her first ever. The skier landed on six podiums with one victory to earn the top honor.

Paralympian and National Ability Center alum Noah Elliott claimed three overall titles this season, taking home the para snowboard cross, banked slalom and overall crystal globes.

Another local Paralympian, Kate Delson, also claimed the snowboard cross, banked slalom and overall globes on the women's para snowboard side.

The teams will now reset and prepare for the 2026-2027 season.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver