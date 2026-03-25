U.S. Alpine women’s team earns first Nations Cup in 44 years

The women’s U.S. Alpine team made history this season, securing the FIS Alpine Nations Cup title for the first time since 1982.

The international award goes to the team with the most World Cup points for the season.

This year, the U.S. women tallied 11 World Cup victories and 27 podium finishes among 16 athletes, including some from Utah.

Utah skier Breezy Johnson and Parkite Lindsey Vonn claimed a combined 10 podium finishes in the speed events.

The U.S. women not only captured the overall Nations Cup, but also the slalom and giant slalom disciplines. The title marks a historic victory for the U.S. women, ending a 44-year drought.

Adding to her own historic season, Mikaela Shiffrin also secured a record-tying sixth overall World Cup title to add to her crystal globe collection. Shiffrin now stands alongside Austrian ski racer from the ‘70s, Annemarie Moser-Pröll for the most overall World Cup titles.

In freestyle, Salt Lake City athlete Olivia Giaccio claimed the women’s overall moguls title, her first ever. The skier landed on six podiums with one victory to earn the top honor.

Paralympian and National Ability Center alum Noah Elliott claimed three overall titles this season, taking home the para snowboard cross, banked slalom and overall crystal globes.

Another local Paralympian, Kate Delson, also claimed the snowboard cross, banked slalom and overall globes on the women's para snowboard side.

The teams will now reset and prepare for the 2026-2027 season.