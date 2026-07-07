Nordic Combined out, synchronized skating, freeride in for 2030 Winter Olympics

The 2030 Olympics in the French Alpes will be the first gender-equal Winter Games, but organizers have dropped one of the original events.

The International Olympic Committee announced the program for the Alpes 2030 Games with 56 women’s, 55 men’s and 15 mixed events.

Overall, three disciplines and 16 events were added to the roster this year. That includes freeride, also known as big mountain skiing and riding, which allows athletes to create their own line using natural features like cliffs, rock spines and tree lines.

The synchro9 team event will also make its Olympic debut. The figure skating event involves a team of nine skaters who perform step sequences, choreography and intricate formations in union, similar to synchronized swimming.

The IOC has also added mixed team events in biathlon, skier cross and parallel snowboard racing but one main event has been left off the program.

Nordic Combined, which debuted at the inaugural 1924 Winter Games in Chamonix, France, will not be included at the 2030 Games.

The IOC says the change comes as the discipline faces challenges in terms of universality and participation at the Olympic Games.

Athletes have been fighting for the sport’s equity in recent years, the only winter discipline not to have men’s and women’s competitions.

Only five National Olympic Committees won medals in Nordic combined across the last four Winter Games.

The event will remain on the program for the 2028 Winter Youth Games and will be eligible for future inclusion at the 2034 Games in Utah.