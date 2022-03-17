© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Utah’s getting a new flag and wants YOU to design it

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT
Utah_State_Flag.jpg

More Than A Flag is a state-wide initiative launched by Governor Spencer Cox asking Utahns to help design a new state flag.  

Governor Cox says More Than A Flag is a consideration of Utah’s current identity. It’s about the themes, the colors, and the ideas that unite Utahns while honoring and building upon the state’s history.

The statewide initiative is overseen by the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement and has received over 1,700 submissions of ideas and themes from the public for a new state flag.

However, the flag task force is looking for more - and specifically wants submissions from Summit and Wasatch counties, among others.

Residents can submit in words or designs whatever they think best represents the state and local values.

The deadline to submit ideas is April 30th. 

People can put their ideas in writing or they can make a design and take a picture of it and submit that. After all submissions are considered, a professional design team will be hired to submit up to five designs to a design committee. They will review and select finalists, which will then be made available to the public for comment.

In September, the design committee together with the Utah state task force will decide on the adoption of a new flag for the state.

For more information on how to submit a design, go to flag.utah.gov.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger