Solitude lifts spin next week

Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon moved its opening date to Friday, November 11. That’s a week earlier than the original opening date of November 18, the same day Park City Mountain and Alta Ski area have said they will open.

The first day will welcome skiers and snowboarders to its Moonbeam Express and Link lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to a release from the resort, the change follows several storms since late October that have brought 45 inches of snow and “optimal conditions for snowmaking” to Solitude’s slopes.

According to the National Weather Service, this week’s storm brought 13 inches of snow there between Wednesday and Thursday.

The runs scheduled to open are Same Street, Little Dollie and Easy Street.

It’s the earliest the resort has opened since 2013.

Solitude will offer free tickets on opening day to all who are active-duty, reserve, retired and veteran military.

Before lifts begin to spin, Solitude will celebrate the kickoff with music and free donuts at 8 a.m.

Earlier this week, Brian Head Resort near Cedar City announced it would open Friday, November 4, which is earlier in the year than ever there.

Deer Valley’s opening day is scheduled for December 3.