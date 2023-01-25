© 2023 KPCW

Intermountain changes name, logo

Parker Malatesta
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST
The new name, Intermountain Health, went into effect Monday.

The company said the slight tinkering reflects an added emphasis on keeping people healthy.

Intermountain announced the change was coming last year, and was based on feedback from patients and employees.

The new name also comes with an updated logo that’s persimmon and purple. Some have compared it to stretched taffy.

The updated look will be phased in over the next several years. Some of the more noticeable early changes will occur on Intermountain’s website and with digital tools available to patients.

Intermountain is headquartered in Utah, and has locations in seven states in the West. The nonprofit system includes 33 hospitals, including Park City Hospital and Heber Valley Hospital. It also operates 385 clinics, and employs roughly 3,900 physicians and advanced care providers.

Parker Malatesta
