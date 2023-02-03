Student housing or parking? These 4 Utah universities approach it differently

The lot east of Lassonde Studios will eventually be home to the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter — providing housing for up to 775 students. While it means fewer parking options, it’s part of the university’s plan to turn a historically commuter campus into a community campus.

The university's chief experience officer, Andreas Thomas, said they are responding to student demand for more housing.

“Coming out of the pandemic, the students have really been wanting to work on campus in greater numbers. They have had the experience where they kind of missed that connectivity,” she said.

There are still options for students who commute. Each receives a Utah Transit Authority bus/train pass through their student card. Students can also purchase parking passes or use pay lots. Most purchase U parking passes that are $150 for Fall and Spring semesters . Thomas said they are looking into additional parking options after taking out the lot next to Lassonde Studios.

Construction continues on the former parking lot east of Lassonde Studies, Jan. 27, 2023. The plot of land will eventually house the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter. It will be open in the fall of 2024.

