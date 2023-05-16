Summit Land Conservancy announces $20 million 'For the Future' campaign

Experts say the Great Salt Lake could disappear as we know it in five years thanks to climate change and the ongoing drought. Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox said the conservancy is in a special position to help solve the problem through voluntary land preservation.

Because water flows through land, under land and over land, Fox said by actively working to protect the mountains and meadows across the Wasatch Back, it also protects the watershed for the Great Salt Lake. By doing that, Fox said, the conservancy can help solve the water crisis.

The “For the Future” campaign is part of the conservancy’s larger $100 million Utah Headwaters Initiative, but this goal Fox said is to leverage donations from individuals with government funds to save even more land.

Over the next five years, every dollar donated to Summit Land Conservancy will go to the For the Future Fund. The goal is to raise $20 million, money that will be leveraged with landowner donations, foundations and county and state open space dollars.