Road closures continue on U.S. 40 through July 4 weekend

While many road crews in Utah will pause and open lanes for the July 4 weekend, planners warn there will still be delays in some areas.

On U.S. 40, only one eastbound lane will be open for traffic heading into Heber City from the Mayflower exit and Park City area. Crews are replacing the bridge over the Provo River at the entrance to the Heber Valley.

That project, which has reduced lanes between Heber City and Park City for much of the past year, is expected to wrap up later this summer. Its original estimated completion date was in October 2022, but Utah Department of Transportation crews said supply chain delays set back progress.

UDOT also said crews may delay traffic on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City this weekend. Lanes are shifted on I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and lanes are split for resurfacing on Interstate 215 between 3300 South and 4500 South.

A representative for UDOT told KPCW the flyover ramp from U.S. 40 to I-80 near Park City is on track to reopen before July 4 but no specific date has been confirmed other than “this weekend.”