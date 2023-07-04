High winds hit Heber City, Wasatch Back

The evening before July 4, a tree roughly 75 feet tall fell in front of the Heber City Police building on Main Street.

There were three other reports of property damage from large trees falling down. Sergeant Josh Weishar said he didn’t know official wind speeds, but they were briefly very strong as a thunderstorm rolled in.

“A huge gust of wind came through and just kind of took out any of the trees that weren't up to that much wind that came through," Weishar said. "I was outside, and I was seeing trees that were normally upright that were luckily flexible enough, and they were bending sideways, so it was a very strong wind.”

Weishar said no one was injured in the brief storm.

The sheriff’s offices in Summit County and Wasatch County said they hadn’t received incident reports from the winds. A National Weather Service report said the winds also broke off branches and roof shingles in Midway. It also said wind speeds topped out at 84 miles per hour at Sundance Resort in Provo Canyon.

Heber Light and Power reported outages in Heber, Midway and Charleston. Two hours later, the provider announced power was back on everywhere.

In Kamas, Sandi Hamilton Monsen shared a picture on social media of a mangled roof that had been blown off the old Kamas fire station, which, she ironically noted, is now home to a roofing company after the fire department moved to a new building down the street.

Sandi Hamilton Monsen / A strong wind storm in Kamas July 3, 2023, damaged the roof of the old South Summit Fire District Kamas station, which is ironically now home to a roofing company.

On the Wasatch Front, the Salt Lake City airport delayed flights briefly during the 6 p.m. hour, and thousands lost power.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning that covered much of the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake City to Payson, and just far east enough to reach Summit Park and Charleston.

