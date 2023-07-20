‘Return Utah’ helps people get back into the workforce

“Return Utah” is the country’s first state “returnship” program. It aims to fill state jobs by recruiting from a pool of candidates getting back into the job market after taking some time away.

Program Manager Shay Baker says the impetus for “Return Utah” came from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who navigated returning to work after caring for her children.

Baker, a former TV journalist, took a break for the same reason. She says “Return Utah” helps people feel more confident, knowing they won’t be what she calls “shunned” for having a career gap on their resume.

She says the program includes transitional support for people to sharpen skills and learn to use new technology.

CEO and Co-founder of iRelaunch Carol Fishman Cohen says her group has worked with more than 250 companies since 2007 to create programs for “returners” to find jobs.

iRelaunch helped start “Return Utah” in 2021 after Gov. Spencer Cox passed an executive order calling for all state agencies to use the initiative in hiring processes.

Cohen says people decide to take career breaks for many reasons – to raise kids or care for aging family, to deal with a medical condition. And she finds “returners” have a unique enthusiasm and energy about getting back to work.

When evaluating your own return to the workforce, Cohen says, the most important step is to take the time to figure out what you want to do. That will drive every step after.

According to “Return Utah,” 92% of participants have had their returnships converted to long-term employment.