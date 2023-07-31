Utah bats test positive for rabies, health officials advise best ways to prevent illness

Four bats have tested positive for rabies this year: two in Salt Lake County, one in Davis County and one in Kane County.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services says about 15 bats each year test positive for the rabies virus in Utah. That’s about 10% to 15% of all bats tested.

State epidemiologist Heather Oltjen says people should never touch bats, dead or alive. They should avoid contact with any animals and wildlife they don’t know.

She says that includes when they need to remove an animal from their home.

Instead, she advises calling a local animal control office to collect the bat. Utahns should also call the health department to report any possible exposure. She said, from there, experts can determine if the bat should be tested for rabies or if anyone may need treatment.

About 40,000 Americans receive rabies prevention treatment each year.

Rabies affects the nervous system, and can be contracted through a bite, scratch or saliva from an infected animal.

DHHS says, “Because a bat’s teeth and claws are so small, a bat bite or scratch may not leave a mark or even be felt by the injured person. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop, so all potential exposures must be taken seriously.”

The agency also reminds pet owners that dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies. It advises owners top supervise pets when they’re outside, report stray animals, and not to allow bats into homes.

If you are bitten by an animal, DHHS says to immediately wash the wound with soap and water, see a healthcare provider and contact animal control to capture the animal.