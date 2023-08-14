Winter Olympic host city decision still a year out

Colin Hilton, the CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation says there is a light at the end of the tunnel. For now, Olympic organizers are in a holding pattern waiting for the next steps from the IOC.

“We have stated our preference for 2034, given the proximity to the 2028 LA games that are for sure happening, but we stand ready to step in for 2030, if needed,” Hilton said. “There are two countries - Sweden and France - who are having bids for 2030, in addition to us. By the end of this year, we're hoping that we'll understand if there may be a dual award of 2030 and ‘34."

No date has been set by the IOC on when it will vote. But whether Utah is named to host the 2030 or ‘34 games, Hilton says Utah will be ready.

“That's the beauty of our bid is that we're looking to use existing infrastructure,” Hilton said. “And we are one of the few locations in the world that has everything built. There's lots of background work that goes into preparing a bid. So, we've had a small group from the bid committee that's been putting together answers to all these questions. That gets reviewed by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee through this summer into the fall. And when the IOC asked for next steps, we’re there and prepared.”

Hilton says they are about 90% complete getting commitments from venue hosts to use their private facilities.

"Both Deer Valley and Park City have been wonderful partners as we have had those negotiations,” he said. “And we're, we're wrapping those up as I speak.”

He said no events are planned at Woodward or in the Cottonwood canyons.

“And that's our primary goal,” he said. “Even though there are others who have interest, we're focused on those venues that we were at back in 2002.”

With the recent completion of the ski and snowboard expansion at the Utah Olympic Park, Hilton says they will use the new Eccles Olympic Mountain Center for a future Games. However, the exact sport disciplines will require more analysis and discussion with the FIS (International Federation of Skiing).

While a transportation plan for a future Games has yet to be determined, Hilton says he’s working with a local Wasatch Back transportation planning group, not only planning for future everyday needs, but for a future Games as well.

“Sometimes deadlines are really good,” he said. “And that motivates people to say, if we're going to host the world, what do we want to accomplish by this date. And many times, when there isn't a firm deadline, things kind of keep getting pushed. And so that is one of the great benefits of Utah being a host of future games. For each of the communities to really figure out what is their priorities are that they want to accomplish for their everyday vision ideas and how can a games help achieve those.”

He added that the transportation approach for the next Games will look very different than it did in 2002. He expects to see more park and ride lots staged in Salt Lake City for the Wasatch Back venues and more public transportation systems involved.