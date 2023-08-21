Prescribed burns set for Summit, Wasatch counties through October

Forest personnel will check the prescribed fire project areas daily to determine if conditions are favorable.

If they are, wildfire mitigation will happen in multiple locations. Prescribed burns are planned in the Provo watershed 10 miles east of Kamas and in the West Fork watershed 20 miles southeast of Heber City. No camping is allowed within the boundary of the projects.

Each project area will temporarily close starting the day before and last until the project is complete.

Residents can call (435) 503-4038 after 6 p.m. for the next day’s prescribed burn operation schedule. If the recorded message indicates no active fire operations are planned, the area will be open for day use only.

Information will also be posted on official social media pages.

Salt Lake City, Utah, August 21, 2023 – Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest fire personnel plan to implement prescribed fire projects between August 21 – October, pending favorable conditions. pic.twitter.com/plvIlfqdTK — Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF (@UWCNF) August 19, 2023

Project areas will vary in size, anywhere from a couple acres to a few hundred acres at a time. Smoke will likely be visible in the Kamas Valley and other areas of Summit and Wasatch counties, depending on weather conditions.

Fire officials said the long-term goal of the project is to reduce wildfire risks to communities and natural resources by restoring and maintaining healthy, resilient fire-adapted forests.

Text SCFIREINFO to 888777 to sign up for alerts on fire conditions, prescribed burns, and wildfire updates.

