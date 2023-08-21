Rocky Mountain Power warns Wasatch Back power outages possible in wake of Hurricane Hilary

Rocky Mountain Power is warning customers to be prepared for Post Tropical Cyclone Hilary to cause outages this week.

Spokesperson David Eskelson said storms that carry high winds and lightning-triggered fires are the biggest concerns.

“Those thunderstorms are tracking basically the spine of the Wasatch and the [Interstate 15] corridor,” Eskelson said. “So it really is dependent upon where those thunderstorms develop, and how serious the winds are.”

The chance of thunderstorms in the Wasatch Back is as high as 90% in some areas Tuesday, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms remains through the end of the week. Winds are expected to peak Monday at over 20 mph.

A storm system created by Hurricane Hilary sparked two wildfires in the Summit County area last Thursday. Both fires, one near Rockport Reservoir and the other near East Canyon, were extinguished.

If outages occur, Rocky Mountain Power says its crews are on standby to respond. It also reminds customers to treat downed powerlines as live and dangerous.